Sindh Govt releases money for Umer Sharif’s treatment

Umer Shareef is a Pakistani comedian, actor, director, producer, and television host. He was born on April 19, 1955. He started his career in 1974 at the age of 14 with stage acting. The famous artist made Pakistan famous in the world through his comedy theater. He has received numerous awards, including the Tamgha E Imtiaz.

The Sindh government has set aside funds for the treatment of Umer Sharif, who is widely considered one of Pakistan’s best comedians.

“It’s so sad to hear and see people sharing private pictures from the hospital. I would like to state and request that just for some likes and shares don’t share anything without confirmation Please!,” In a Facebook post, her wife expressed her feelings.

“Now the good news! Our beloved Omer has been performing well as per doctors and he is fit to fly through air ambulance. I, Zareen Omer would like to sincerely thank Federal government for doing the visa process as fast as possible and on the other hand would like to thank Sindh government Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab and Syed Murad Ali Shah for bearing the expense of Air Ambulance. And also to all the people who sent their best wishes and prayers just because of your prayers Omer is showing improvement. Alhumdulillah. Really thankful to all of you!”