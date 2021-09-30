Sindh govt revises coronavirus restrictions

KARACHI: After witnessing a decline in new cases, the Sindh government on Thursday revised its coronavirus restrictions across the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, businesses will be shut down only once a week, while markets will be allowed to remain open till 10:00 pm.

Sunday will be observed as the closed day for businesses in Karachi and Friday in other divisions of Sindh.

Standalone shops, as well as essential services such as pharmacies, health facilities, petrol pumps, tandoors and dairy shops, will have no restriction of timing.

Only 200 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend an indoor wedding ceremony or any other event, whereas 400 people can attend an outdoor event. Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to dine at eateries until midnight. Indoor dining will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy, but there is no limitation on outdoor dining. Takeaway and drive-thru service will continue 24/7.

Cinemas will remain closed. Contact sports such as karate, boxing, martial arts and kabaddi will continue as usual. The Sindh government has allowed shrines to open at the discretion of divisional/district administration for fully vaccinated people after consultation with health, auqaf and religious affairs departments.

Indoor gyms will be allowed for fully vaccinated people. Public transport including train service will run with 70 per cent occupancy.

Amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools will continue operating at 50 per cent of their capacity, under strict SOPs.

Educational institutes will be allowed to remain open for three days a week with 50 per cent attendance.