Sindh Health Minister receives vaccine from U.S consul

The United States has supplied an apportionment of 320,580 Pfizer vaccine doses to Sindh.

US Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh offered over vaccine doses batch to Sindh Minister of Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho greeted the arrival of 320,580 new Pfizer vaccines through the COVAX facility sent by the United States to the people of Sindh.

Whereas, the shipment is part of a 6.6 million Pfizer dose tranche of vaccine the US has sent to Pakistan.

This is the fourth batch delivery by the United States sent to Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccine dosages contributed to Pakistan reaching nearly 16 million doses.

US diplomat said, “The people of the United States are proud to partner with the Pakistani people to save lives and to end this pandemic”.

“We will continue building a world free from infectious diseases,” the Consul General said.

“The United States has assisted Pakistan with an aid over 55 million dollars,” he added.