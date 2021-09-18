Sindh takes notice of the mobile towers installed in populated areas

The Sindh government has ordered an investigation about mobile towers fixed in populous areas in the province.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Climate Change Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has established a commission regulated by Director General Environment.

However, the investigation committee will point out unlawfully installed mobile phone base transceiver stations (BTS) in populated areas.

Whereas, last year the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered to eliminate mobile towers installed near educational institutions and health facilities.

A bench of the Peshawar high court heard the case against the BTS, commonly called mobile phone towers, set up near educational institutions and hospitals.

The officials had guaranteed the high court that a list of the cellular towers near the schools and hospitals will be equipped for subtraction and succumbed to the court soon.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a citizen who requested that setting up of BTS has an opposing impression on human health.

The counsel of the petitioner demanded that the BTS towers were affectation health hazards as they release microwaves at a frequency of 1,900 MHz (megahertz), which distresses every biological organism within one square kilometer.

The council demanded that different studies on the subject presented that there might be several health hazards of microwaves originating from BTS, including headache, cardiovascular stress, memory loss, miscarriages, cancer, disturbance of the nervous system, etc.

It is also relevant to comment here that the mobile phone towers used to be seen on rooftops of several plazas and buildings in populated areas across the country.