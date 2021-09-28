Sipchem begins hydrogen supply to Aramco firm

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co has begun supplying hydrogen to Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Co, Arab News quoted the company’s bourse filing.

The company attributed the delay in completing the project to the coronavirus pandemic, which further delayed the process of receiving equipment, thus resulting in productivity loss in construction.

The financial impact of this agreement will reflect on the company’s fourth quarter of 2021 financial results.

The agreement will enhance Sipchem’s presence as a reliable supplier in hydrogen production and open up many areas for the company in the gas industry.

According to data compiled by Argaam, Sipchem signed in May 2019 an agreement with SASREF to supply hydrogen gas for a period of 20 years.