Slow moving turtle delays five planes at Japan airport

At Japan’s Narita International Airport, a slow-moving turtle intercepted five flights for several minutes.

According to foreign media, the 30 cm long and two-kilogram slow speeding tortoise stopped five flights and kept walking happily on the runway of the airport.

According to the report, the plane was about to take off when the pilot saw the turtle on the runway and then immediately informed the traffic controllers of the airport after which the crew ran to catch him.

The slow-moving turtle disrupted air traffic for 15 minutes and disturbed authorities. The crew caught the turtle with a net and removed it from the runway.

Flights were also suspended for 15 minutes due to turtle pea patrols.