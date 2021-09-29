Slow moving turtle delays five planes at Japan airport
At Japan’s Narita International Airport, a slow-moving turtle intercepted five flights for several minutes.
According to foreign media, the 30 cm long and two-kilogram slow speeding tortoise stopped five flights and kept walking happily on the runway of the airport.
According to the report, the plane was about to take off when the pilot saw the turtle on the runway and then immediately informed the traffic controllers of the airport after which the crew ran to catch him.
The slow-moving turtle disrupted air traffic for 15 minutes and disturbed authorities. The crew caught the turtle with a net and removed it from the runway.
Flights were also suspended for 15 minutes due to turtle pea patrols.
Also Read
Read More
Dog’s unusual gaze with a naughty grin reminded many of the 'disaster girl' memes
Many people were reminded of the 'disaster girl' meme by the canine's...
Florida: Gun collector solve the mystery of Louisiana's missing moon rock
A Florida man who acquired the plaque to use the wood for...
Artist kept the museum’s money and calls it conceptual art
A Danish artist was given $85,000 by a museum to utilize in...
Qatar Airways reports massive lose for 2020
Qatar Airways has announced a net loss of QAR14.9 billion (US$4.1 billion)...
Herd of stray goats makes their way through a Georgia village
https://youtu.be/kcpVSaFKufU When a herd of stray goats hired to remove weeds from...