Snake cuts off electricity for an entire town in North Carolina

A snake, according to utility officials in North Carolina, was to blame for a substation fire that knocked out electricity to a whole town and surrounding area.

After a snake came into touch with equipment at a substation, igniting a fire, Duke Energy said more than 1,400 customers in Denton and the surrounding region were without power Wednesday morning.

Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy spokesman told media, “This is one of the reasons we are making electric grid improvements in the region.”

“We often think of storms and trees which are the leading cause of outages, but other items like cars hitting utility poles and snakes and squirrels getting into equipment also cause a number of outages for electric utilities,” he added.

According to the Denton Incident Department, the fire caused significant damage to the substation.

The department posted on Facebook, “Fire at the Duke substation has been extinguished but major repairs will be needed to restore power. Some customers might have power restored by a different substation picking up some of the power grid.”

