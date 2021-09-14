Snake rescued from New York storm drain after slithering inside it

Snake gets rescued from New York after slithering down a storm drain
A big snake shown on video slithering into a New York storm drain was rescued by a local reptile enthusiast with the support of a police officer.
Witness Bridget Avonne Moschetti took a video of a huge, non-native snake sliding down a storm drain in Clarkstown’s Nanuet neighborhood on Sunday.
The video caught the attention of John Tarrant, who initiated an endeavor to capture the large serpent with the assistance of his wife, Elizabeth Selchick Tarrant, and a Clarkstown Police Department officer.
Tarrant was able to reach into the drain and rescue the snake, which is thought to have escaped or been abandoned by its owner.
Tarrant stated that he had several friends who own snakes and that he would find the animal a new home.
