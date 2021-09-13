Sonar 'spots' the Scotland's Loch Ness sea monster

Sonar ‘spots’ the Loch Ness sea monster
Several sightings of the mythological Scottish creature have been recorded in recent months, but one man now claims to have a recording of it.
The photograph was taken by Brandon Scanlon of the official Loch Ness Monster sightings register while aboard the ‘Nessie Hunter’ vessel.
According to the officials, “Benjamin Scanlon was on holiday with his family and took a trip on the ‘Nessie Hunter’ of Loch Ness Cruises. He spotted something on the sonar on the boat and caught the image. Captain Mike of the boat estimated it to be 3-4 metres in length, at a depth of about 20 metres, while the boat was in the water about 40 metres deep.”
The Loch Ness Monster tale stretches back to 565AD and was believed to have been observed 13 times in the last year alone, yet the elusive creature’s existence is yet to be proven.
Also Read
Read More
Groom went to fetch water and the bride flews away with money and jewelry
A Florida woman had a stressful encounter with an alligator that tried...
Austrian man kept mother’s body in freezer for a year to claim pension
A Florida woman had a stressful encounter with an alligator that tried...
An 18-year-old girl died after brushing with rat poison
A Florida woman had a stressful encounter with an alligator that tried...
Giant smiley face of trees adorns forested hillside in Oregon
A Florida woman had a stressful encounter with an alligator that tried...
Man moves 114 ounces of water with his hands in 30 seconds
A Florida woman had a stressful encounter with an alligator that tried...