Sonar 'spots' the Scotland's Loch Ness sea monster

Sonar ‘spots’ the Loch Ness sea monster

Several sightings of the mythological Scottish creature have been recorded in recent months, but one man now claims to have a recording of it.

The photograph was taken by Brandon Scanlon of the official Loch Ness Monster sightings register while aboard the ‘Nessie Hunter’ vessel.

According to the officials, “Benjamin Scanlon was on holiday with his family and took a trip on the ‘Nessie Hunter’ of Loch Ness Cruises. He spotted something on the sonar on the boat and caught the image. Captain Mike of the boat estimated it to be 3-4 metres in length, at a depth of about 20 metres, while the boat was in the water about 40 metres deep.”

The Loch Ness Monster tale stretches back to 565AD and was believed to have been observed 13 times in the last year alone, yet the elusive creature’s existence is yet to be proven.