South Carolina: Beachgoer notices octopus in shell

When a South Carolina beachgoer picked up a shell and saw an octopus tucked inside, she had a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Lori McGee was wandering on the Isle of Palms when she picked up a whelk shell and looked inside to see whether it had a crab inside, according to media. Out of the shell, an octopus crawled over McGee’s arm.

McGee posted the experience on Instagram.

“I’ve lived here for 12 years, walk the beach year-round, but today I witnessed something I never could have imagined,” she wrote.

The octopus lingered in the shell long enough for McGee to photograph it before crawling out and returning to the ocean, according to McGee.

McGee wrote, “We just watched the movie ‘My Octopus Teacher a few days ago, so I do think this rare encounter was meant to be.”