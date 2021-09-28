South Korean woman falls pregnant in the mouth after eating squid

You’ve most likely learned a lot about reproduction in school. Females are primarily impregnated by their male partners. Only those species that are capable of parthenogenesis, which is defined as a creature’s ability to give birth on its own, are an exception to the norm.

If you think parthenogenesis is bizarre, you’ll be even more perplexed at how this woman was impregnated by a real squid.

A 63-year-old woman became pregnant in her mouth after eating cooked squid, according to reports. In a scientific paper for the National Center for Biotechnology Information in Bethesda, Maryland, the out-of-this-world incident was reported.

After eating calamari, the South Korean woman was able to “give birth” to a total of 12 baby squids, according to the article. So, how did something like this happen to begin with? It all started when the unfortunate lady bit into the squid, which was most likely still raw.

She felt a searing ache in her mouth almost immediately, but she ignored it for a time. After experiencing “bug-like” things wriggling all over her mouth, she finally went for a checkup.

Doctors were surprised to find young cephalopods stuck to her mouth when they checked her. These are microscopic pods that have been coated with a cement-like substance to help them stick together.

There was an ejaculatory apparatus inside these pods that was rapidly shooting out sperm.

The physicians arranged an emergency operation, during which they were able to remove 12 squid spermatophores that had formed around her cheek, teeth, and tongue. The official report is as follows:

“She did not swallow the portion but spat it out immediately. She complained of a pricking and foreign-body sensation in the oral cavity.”

“Twelve small, white spindle-shaped, bug-like organisms stuck in the mucous membrane of the tongue, cheek, and gingiva [gums] were completely removed, along with the affected mucosa.”

“On the basis of their morphology and the presence of the sperm bag, the foreign bodies were identified as squid spermatophores.”