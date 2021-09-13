Space Jam: A New Legacy

In the amalgamation of all the well-known figures ranging from flying monkeys of The Wizard of Oz to Agent Smith from The Matrix, Space Jam: A New Legacy takes a legacy and turns it into a feature-length advertisement. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, notorious for Undercover Brother (2002), the latest addition to the ‘Space Jam – verse’ brings to life an evil algorithm living into the housings of Warner Brother’s server-verse referred to as Al G. Rhythm.

Featuring an impressive cast – LeBron James, Michael B. Jordan, Lola Bunny (Zendaya), Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle), Dom James (Cedric Joe), Savannah James (Sonequa Martin-Green), Bugs Bunny (Jeff Bergman), The Brow (Anthony Davis), Speedy Gonzales (Gabriel Iglesias), White Mamba (Diana Taurasi), and Tweety (Bob Bergen) – A New Legacy, similar to the 1996 Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, features a basketball super-star being transported into a cartoonish world. Only this time, it’s LeBron James with a twist. Either defeat your own son in a ball game or spend the rest of your life in the server-verse.

If we look at it in a more analytical manner, the relationship as a symbol of commitment and hard work is portrayed in bits and pieces of the interval with the introduction of Lola Bunny. Nonetheless, the movie turns into a save-the-world scenario in the later parts rather than connecting the bridge between the father and the son, which in this case, was the crux of the story. With the introduction of the Looney Tunes, an arsenal of whacky gadgets, and real-life basketball superstars, Nneka Ogwumike and Diana Taurasi, featuring on Al’s team, there is a silver lining.

The concept of the movie is what makes A New Legacy a C.G.I masterpiece. Space Jam’s latest addition tangles with its own concepts through digitalization of cinema aesthetics, signifying the possibility of conceptual evolution through digital image manipulation. While the film is filled with an avalanche of distracting cameos, director Lee balances the action, family dynamics and silliness of the Tunes in an engaging manner.

In conclusion, the whacky gadgets and specialized abilities combined with the CGI make the aesthetics incomparable. While the idea of a corporate entity and a server-wide algorithm controlling the likes of humans seems to be outraging, the fascinating energy brought in by the Looney Tunes lights up the darkness. Nonetheless, it’s a movie with an abundance of action and without a profusion of narrative.