Standard Chartered opens first branch in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: The Saudi central bank has inaugurated the first branch of the Standard Chartered in the kingdom, as the government pursues ambitious economic goals with a focus on foreign investments, Arab News reported.
The inauguration comes after the bank obtained the licence to practice in the kingdom, where it has played an integral role in the financing of prominent Saudi projects.
Standard Chartered has worked with Aramco and ACWA Power, as well as directly with the government for its Sukuk transactions, the company said in a statement.
“I wish all the best for the bank to succeed and provide the desired value proposition to the sector, by providing banking services and products to micro, small and medium enterprises, and providing innovations,” Saudi central bank governor Fahad Almubarak said.
At the virtual inauguration, Standard Chartered outlined its plans to support the kingdom’s Vision 2030, which has broad objectives in the banking and financial sectors.
“Our strategy in the kingdom is centered on engaging with [the] well-established global corporates, subsidiaries and financial institutions, as well as providing services to support strategic transactions that can further contribute to the kingdom’s market,” Sunil Kaushal, regional chief of Standard Chartered, said.
Read More
Moose was spotted roaming around safely after hitting the car
In Massachusetts City, A moose was safely roaming around after the accident...
The circus of censorship
Pakistan remained a part of international news rather frequently in the recent...
PTI fails to dent PML-N’s fortress Punjab in cantonment board elections
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious in the cantonment board elections...
ACCA, CXO enter partnership to create learning opportunities
KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and CXO Private Limited...
Lucky Cement gets Environment Excellence Award
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th...