Story behind the 58-letter town name in Wales is trending
Llanfair¬pwllgwyngyll¬gogery¬chwyrn¬drobwll¬llan¬tysilio¬gogo¬goch, official short-form name Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, also spelt Llanfair Pwllgwyngyll, is a large village and local government community on the island of Anglesey in Wales.
It is situated on the Menai Strait next to the Britannia Bridge and across the strait from Bangor. Whilst the official short-form name is used in official contexts, both the full name and shortened (Llanfairpwll or Llanfair PG) forms of the place name are used in various contexts.
At the 2001 census, the population of the community was 3,040. By the time of the 2011 Census, the population had increased to 3,107, of whom 71% could speak Welsh. It is the sixth-largest settlement on the island by population.
The long form of the name, with 58 characters split into 19 syllables, is the longest place name in Europe and the second-longest official one-word place name in the world. Although this name is generally stated to have been invented in the 1860s for promotional purposes, a similarly lengthy version was recorded as early as 1849.
Read More
Japanese sisters guaranteed as world's oldest twins at 107
Guinness World Records has guaranteed two Japanese sisters as the world's oldest...
Bride ignores the groom on stage, video goes viral
An interesting video is going viral on social media in which it...
Stonehenge repairs keep the site protected for next generations
Stonehenge has confused people for ages. How did the stone designs get...
Supporters of ‘Funeral home’ asking people to don’t get vaccinated
A van asking people ‘Don’t get vaccinated’ has been spotted cruising all...
Beehive kill 60 penguins by stinging them in the eyes
Many imperiled penguins were killed by honey bees in an 'accident' occurrence...