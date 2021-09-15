Stranded climbers at ‘Rakaposhi’ rescued by Pakistan Army

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 06:16 pm
climbers at rakaposhi

Three climbers who were beached after succumbing to Rakaposhi, the 12th highest peak in Pakistan have been rescued by Pakistan Army.

The deputy commissioner Nagar confirmed the news, said that Pakistan Army has saved three climbers stuck in Rakapushi who have been moved to Gilgit.

The three hikers had been beached at an altitude of 6900 meters for several days.

Whereas, the Head Rescue Mission Asghar Ali said that clearance is obligatory to go to any hill in Pakistan.

If the agreement was dismissed, the climbers should have been conversant.

Action can be taken against the hikers for going to Rakaposhi without info and contract, GB Tourism has been suggested for action, taking royalty from them and projected a ban of 5 years, stated Asghar.

It may be recalled that last week the climbers had mounted the peak of Rakaposhi and on their way back were stuck at an altitude of 6900 meters.

 

