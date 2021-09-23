Suriname’s vice president breaks the record for the oldest soccer player
When Suriname Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, 60, appeared in a CONCACAF League match in Paramaribo, Suriname, he became the oldest player in history to play in an international club soccer game.
Brunswijk started at center midfield for Inter Moengotapoe, which he owns, in Tuesday’s 6-0 loss against Olimpia at Frank Essed Stadion.
He wore No. 61 and played for 51 minutes. Damian Brunswijk, his son, took the field first.
After the game, the elder Brunswijk was seen on film delivering money to rival players in the locker room. CONCACAF confirmed late Tuesday that it will conduct an investigation into the event.
The CONCACAF League is a second-tier league organized by CONCACAF, one of FIFA’s six continental soccer governing bodies.
Inter Moengotapoe will meet Olimpia in the second leg of their Round of 16 battle in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, at 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
