Switzerland imposes new Covid-19 rules on some visitors

Travelers entering Switzerland who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have recovered from the virus will be required to submit a negative test result beginning Monday, the government announced on Friday, in order to prevent outbreaks from resuming.

“Infections are going down, but they remain at a high level – too high,” Health Minister Alain Berset told reporters on Friday, adding that intensive care units at Swiss hospitals remained overcrowded.

Infections and hospitalizations spiked after the summer break, and many of those in intensive care had returned from abroad, he added.

“We are now taking a view to autumn holidays,” Berset said, referring to a two-week school vacation in October. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, would be required to fill out a form, and those who need to present proof of disease-free status would be given a second test 4-7 days after admission.

Switzerland enforced a new rule this week that people produce a Covid-status certificate to access bars, restaurants, and other indoor locations and events, in an effort to reduce the burden on hospitals dealing with the fourth wave of illnesses. Berset reaffirmed his call for everyone to get vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, Switzerland has documented 823,000 illnesses and more than 10,000 fatalities, with 2,095 new infections and eight deaths registered on Friday.

Vaccinations increased this week as people were required to produce proof of immunization, recovery from infection, or a negative test result in order to participate in many parts of public life. So far, 61% of participants have received at least one dose.