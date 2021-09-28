T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad will leave for UAE on 14th October

T20 World Cup: The Pakistan men’s cricket team will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 14th October to take part in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2021.

As per the details, the Pakistani team will undergo the first training session on 16th October after going through COVID-19 protocols.

The T20 World Cup will start from 17th October with qualifiers while the Super 12s will commence from 23rd October.

Pakistani team will start their campaign against India on 24th October in UAE. They will play 2 warm-up matches on 18th and 20th October against West Indies and South Africa respectively.