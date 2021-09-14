T20 World Cup: PCB likely to include Saqlain in coaches panel

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may include Saqlain Mushtaq in the coaches’ panel for the upcoming ICC t20 World Cup along with two foreign coaches.

Newly elected PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in the press conference yesterday announced that two foreign coaches will be hired for the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He said that PCB will induct former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden and former South African all-rounder Vernon Philander as coaches.

The sources said that the PCB will be announcing the name of the local coach for the national squad. It is likely that Saqlain will be inducted for this position.

Sources further added that the permanent coaches will be appointed after the T20 World Cup.

The PCB may replace the current fielding coach Abdul Majeed for the upcoming tournament.

Drix Simon has already been appointed as the national squad’s strength and conditioning coach by the board.

They further said that PCB management was considering Atiq uz Zaman, the National High Performance Centre’s Wicketkeeping and Fielding Coach, for a job with the national squad.

New coached will bring aggression: Ramiz

On Monday, during the press conference, Ramiz said that the new coaches will bring aggression to the cricket team.

“Hayden is Australian, I feel he can bring some aggression into the team. He has World Cup experience, he was a world-class player,” Raja had told reporters.

“An Australian occupying the dressing room will have a lot of benefits… This Pakistan team can win the World Cup, it just needs an improvement of 10%.”

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations,” Raja had said.