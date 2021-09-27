T20 World Cup squad members displaying poor performance, changes expected

The poor performance of some of the players in the national squad for the T20 World Cup in the National T20 Cup has caused concern to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The selection committee has also come under fire for the poor performance of the players selected for the T20 World Cup in the National T20.

Sources said that if the performance of some cricketers in the National T20 does not improve, there may be changes in the squad. The PCB has time to change the World Cup squad. There may be more than one chance in the squad.

Sources said that the performance of Azam Khan, Khushdal Shah, Sohaib Maqsood and Asif Ali is being reviewed while Fakhr Zaman, who is included in the traveling reserve, may join the 15-member squad.

Sources further added that the squad for the upcoming mega event could be changed if the players do not improve their performance in the coming days.

It is to be noted that the ICC rules allowed changes to be made to the squads before October 16.

It may be recalled that at the end of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand, the board had declared the National T20 Cup as part of the World Cup preparations.

For this reason, the PCB has included the T20 World Cup squad in the National T20 Cup.