Tarin seeks Turkey’s help to boost tourism, agricultural output

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has asked Turkey to help Pakistan in the development of the tourism industry and enhancing agricultural output.

During a meeting with Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassador of Turkey, to Pakistan, who called on him, at the Finance Division on Tuesday, the finance minister said Turkey is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world. The tourism revenues have a major contribution in the Turkish economy.

Tarin underlined that Pakistan’s tourism industry can benefit from the Turkish experience and make Pakistan a hub for international tourism as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The finance minister also suggested collaboration between the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and the Ziraat Bank of Turkey and said Pakistan may follow the footsteps of Turkey for value addition in agricultural produce, particularly in cotton crops to boost agricultural productivity in the country.

Extending a warm welcome to the ambassador, Tarin said that the two countries enjoy close political, economic, cultural and social relations. The people of both countries have deep sentiments of brotherhood for each other. The cultural and historical affinity provides a solid foundation for further fortifying the existing trade and economic ties between the two countries, he added.

Tarin highlighted the key areas for expanding economic collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey and commended the valuable contribution of the Turkish firms in the field of construction worldwide.

Under the Naya Pakistan initiative, the present government has extended a very attractive construction package to stimulate economic recovery, amid the Covid-19, as well as in the post-Covid-19 scenario.

The Turkish companies can explore options for joint ventures and investment to increase their footprint in the construction industry in Pakistan, he said.

The Turkish ambassador thanked the finance minister for his warmth and hospitality and affirmed to continue close partnership with Pakistan in the spheres of trade and investment.

He suggested that trade between the two brotherly countries may be conducted in their own currencies, which the finance minister welcomed.

The ambassador also highlighted the operations of the Turkish enterprises in various sectors in Pakistan on the occasion.

Yurdakul vowed to explore opportunities for further strengthening the economic cooperation between the two countries in the mutually identified areas.

The finance minister said the people of Pakistan hold deep love and affection for the people of Turkey and people-to-people contact is an important component of bilateral relations.

He invited the Turkish companies to take advantage of the geo-economic platform, being offered by Pakistan, through the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and affirmed full support and facilitation to the Turkish investors.

The federal finance secretary was also present on the occasion.