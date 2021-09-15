Teenager sets a new Minnesota fishing record with a 46 1/4-inch pike

An Illinois teen on a fishing trip to a Minnesota lake set a state record with a 46 1/4-inch pike.

Brecken Kobylecky, 15, was fishing on Basswood Lake when he caught the massive pike, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The enormous fish was difficult to land, according to Kobylecky.

Kobylecky stated, “We hooked onto a huge pike that was barely hooked, and could hardly land it due to the sheer size and weight of the fish.”

The fish was photographed before being returned to the lake.

The fish was caught on June 19, according to the agency, but it took state officials roughly three months to analyze the evidence and award Kobylecky the record for the largest catch-and-release pike caught in the state.

The previous record was 45 1/4 inches, caught in the Rainy River in 2018.

Earlier, residents and owners of pet fish in Burnsville, Minnesota, have been cautioned not to dispose of the family pet in lakes and ponds. The city issued a tweet warning that doing so has resulted in overgrown goldfish taking over a local lake.

Authorities wrote on Twitter, “They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”

Wildlife officials discovered millions of goldfish swimming in Big Woods Lake in Chaska, a Minneapolis suburb, in November. A truckload of 500,000 goldfish had to be removed due to environmental difficulties posed by the fish.