Texas cops are on the hunt for escaped sheep on the highway

A couple of sheep escaped from their pen in Texas, leading animal control officers on a foot chase that ended on a busy highway.

According to a Facebook post by the city of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officers responded to many calls Sunday regarding two loose sheep grazing in a field near the Texas 151 highway.

According to the post, when the officers approached the sheep, they were “spooked” and fled down an access road. Although the officers were able to build “human barriers” to keep the sheep away from the road, the animals hopped over a nearby retaining wall and wound up on the highway.

The San Antonio Police Department shut down westbound traffic on I-35 to allow animal control personnel to guide the sheep out of the road.

Animal services said, “After a little more coaxing, our would-be shepherds corralled the sheep in our fenced courtyard.”

On the other hand, a sheep farmer who was unable to attend his aunt’s funeral due to a lockdown in New South Wales has paid tribute to her memories, a love heart made of sheep.

Ben Jackson, from Guyra, was unable to travel to Brisbane to be with his aunt in her dying moments following a two-year battle with cancer that began at the outbreak.

Ben Jackson said he couldn’t travel from New South Wales to Brisbane to see his Aunt Debby during her final days of cancer treatment or attend her funeral, so he laid out the grain in the shape of a heart and released hundreds of sheep to form the heart, according to the media.