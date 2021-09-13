The date for filing income tax returns should be extended, Lahore chairman

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue to extend the date for filing income tax returns till at least December 31 so that traders can easily submit their returns.

In a statement, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that due to the situation created by Corona, the complex online system of the FBR, and the September election of trade organizations, it is not possible for traders to file tax returns by the due date.

He said that the extension of the date for filing income tax returns is in the interest not only of the business community but also of the government itself.

He said that extending the date for filing income tax returns would help the government achieve its revenue targets and also build trust with the business community.

He said that the date of submission of income tax returns should be extended till December 31 to facilitate the business community.