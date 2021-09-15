The government once again increased the price of petrol
Petrol price has been increased by Rs 5 per liter, the price of high-speed diesel has been also increased by Rs 5.1 per liter, sources said.
Kerosene price hiked by Rs 5.42 per liter. Light diesel price hike by Rs 5.92 per liter, The price of petrol will be Rs 123.30 per liter from September 16.
The price of high-speed diesel will be Rs 120.4 per liter.
The price of kerosene will be Rs 92.22 per liter.
The price of light diesel will be Rs 90.69 per liter.
Prices apply from 12 noon tonight.
