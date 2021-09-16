The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Zoheb Hassan to stop making statements against Ishtiaq Baig

The Sindh High Court has ordered Zoheb Hassan, late pop singer Nazia Hassan’s brother, to stop giving statements against his late sister’s spouse, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig.

According to reports that SHC ordered the 90s pop star to submit his reply in the damage claim filed against him by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. the high court directed the playback singer to submit his detailed response by October 7.

He’s also been told not to make any more statements until the next hearing.

Ishtiaq Baig filed a billion rupees damage claim against Zoheb Hassan after the Dosti singer leveled serious allegations against him. On the 21st anniversary of Nazia Hassan’s death, the Chehra singer claimed his sister’s husband was involved in her death.

Zoheb Hassan alleged that the popstar believed she was poisoned by her husband Ishtiaq Baig. He told local TV channels that an ailing Nazia provided nine pages of testimony during her final days.