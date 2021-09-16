The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Zoheb Hassan to stop making statements against Ishtiaq Baig

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 12:16 am
Zoheb Hassan

The Sindh High Court has ordered Zoheb Hassan, late pop singer Nazia Hassan’s brother, to stop giving statements against his late sister’s spouse, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig.

According to reports that SHC ordered the 90s pop star to submit his reply in the damage claim filed against him by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. the high court directed the playback singer to submit his detailed response by October 7.

He’s also been told not to make any more statements until the next hearing.

Ishtiaq Baig filed a billion rupees damage claim against Zoheb Hassan after the Dosti singer leveled serious allegations against him. On the 21st anniversary of Nazia Hassan’s death, the Chehra singer claimed his sister’s husband was involved in her death.

Zoheb Hassan alleged that the popstar believed she was poisoned by her husband Ishtiaq Baig. He told local TV channels that an ailing Nazia provided nine pages of testimony during her final days.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

39 mins ago
Waqar Younis names Wasim Akram for Pakistan’s head coach

Pakistan’s former bowling coach, Waqar Younis believes that former pacer, Wasim Akram...
1 hour ago
Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima delivers Shane Warne's iconic delivery

Pakistan's spinner, Ghulam Fatima successfully managed to recreate the iconic delivery of...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
1 hour ago
Chinese companies are not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC

Special Assistant to Prime Minister CPEC Khalid Mansoor has admitted that Chinese...
2 hours ago
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos

Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...
2 hours ago
Free Pfizer booster shots for health workers in Sindh

According to a notification published by the health department of Sindh, free...