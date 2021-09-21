These Japanese twins are labeled as the world’s oldest twins

At the age of 107 years and 300 days, a pair of Japanese sisters born in 1913 were awarded the Guinness World Record for the oldest living identical twins.

Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, who was born on Shodo Island in Kagawa Prefecture on Nov. 5, 1913, were given the Guinness World Record on Sept. 1 after their ages were verified.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the twins, who live in separate care homes, received their certificates via mail.

Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, both from Japan, previously held the record. Kin Narita died in 2000 at the age of 107 years and 175 days.

Sumiyama, according to care home personnel, got emotional and cried when she was presented with the award. According to Guinness, Kodama, whose memory has been fading, was unable to appreciate the significance of the certificate.