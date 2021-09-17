This amazing tree that grows 40 different fruits
In a magical marriage of art and nature, artist Sam Van Aken has created a living fairytale tree that blooms in multiple colours and produces 40 different kinds of fruit.
According to media reports, the credit for this goes to Van Aiken, a professor at the University of Sierra Leone, who bought a garden of ancient trees in New York and began transplanting different species into a single tree to save ancient fruit trees. What, five years later, their hard work paid off, resulting in a tree that bears a variety of fruits at different times of the year.
The tree bears forty kinds of fruits including walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios, aloe vera, apricots, peaches and cherries. Attach which merge after a while.
