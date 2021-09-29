This guy seen with Imran Khan is a very famous personality of Pakistan
This guy seen with Imran Khan is a very famous personality of Pakistan today, can you understand who he is?
People used to take pride in taking pictures with former Pakistan cricket captain, Imran Khan. Children, young and old alike consider it a great honour to take pictures or take selfies with Prime Minister.
The above picture is also something in which a well-known Pakistani showbiz personality of the present era posed with the Prime Minister.
Dear readers, in this picture famous actor and director Bilal Lashari, is present with Prime Minister in his boyhood.
