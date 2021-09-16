Tom Latham: ‘Excited to be here in Pakistan and see enthusiastic crowd’

New Zealand skipper, Tom Latham is excited to see the Pakistani crowd tomorrow in the first ODI played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In a virtual interview, Tom said that the Pakistani crowd is so much passionate about cricket that they put energy in the ground.

Tom Latham said, “It’s an exciting tour for us, coming to this part of the world for the very first time and heard a lot about it,”

“I have heard about the passionate crowd and am excited to see them tomorrow. It is 25 percent due to COVID-19 but I hope they will cheer up for the game,”

Speaking on the ODI series, Tom said that Kiwi’s has gained experience of playing in similar conditions in Bangladesh.

He said, “We have come from Bangladesh where the conditions are similar to what we saw here. Our series against them was not too good but our players gained experience of adjusting into that condition,”

“Pakistan is a tough side and they will have the benefit of home playing conditions. We have been assessing the condition here and preparing strongly for the series,”

Pakistan and New Zealand will play their first ODI tomorrow at 2:30 pm in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium followed by the second and third games on 19th and 21st September respectively.