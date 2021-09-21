Training camp of Punjab’s U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athletics teams under way
LAHORE: The week-long training camp of Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams continued on the second day at Punjab Stadium here on Monday.
It is pertinent to mention here that week-long training camp of Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams is being conducted for the preparation of upcoming Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament scheduled to be staged in Peshawar from Sept 27 to 29, 2021.
Punjab’s 25 male athletes are being trained in 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 110m hurdles, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, long jump, javelin throw, shot put and discus throw disciplines while 25 female athletes will be given training in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100m hurdles, 4x100m relay, long jump, javelin throw, shot put and discus throw under the supervision of Camp Commandant Tariq Nazir and coaches Ijaz Abdul Khaliq, Allah Ditta Tahir, Ms Nasreen and Ms Sajida.
Following is the list of Punjab’s male and female camp probables:
Under-16 Girls camp probables:
100m:
Mareeb Malik, Rimsh Qayyum, Fatima, Kashaf Bashir, Muqaddas, Ruqayya Agha, Saira Bibi
200m:
Mareeb Malik, Fatima Saeed
400m:
Zara Tariq, Sana Farman, Sania Ijaz, Kashaf Bashir,
800m:
Zara Tariq, Sana Farman, Javeria, Amna Mohammad Hussain
100m hurdles:
Amna Shahzadi, Zara Tariq, Aysha,
Discus Throw:
Khadija, Samra
Long Jump:
Rimsha Qayyum, Bushra Musawwar, Asma Ismail
Javelin Throw:
Khadija, Samra
Shot Putt
Khadija, Hina Ismail.
Under-17 Boys camp probables:
100m:
Fahad Hussain, Mohsin Raza, Hamza Ali, Mohammad Ashar, Amanullah, Mohammad Shery
200m:
Amanullah, Mohammad Adeel, Mohammad Munir
400m:
Majid Khan, Mohsin Raza, Bilal Ahmed, Ali Hasan, Mohammad Anees
110m:
Fahad Hussain, Mohammad Saleem, Mohammad Usman
400m hurdles:
Fahad Hussain, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Saleem
800m:
Mohammad Anees, Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Adnan
Long Jump:
Riaz Ahmed, Saleem Ullah, Hammad
Javelin Throw:
Hamza, Wasiq, Mohammad Mohsin
Discus Throw:
Abdullah Nawaz, Murad Khan, Shahid Khan
Shot Putt:
Abdullah Nawaz, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Junaid.
