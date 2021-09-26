Trials of Punjab football team for Inter-Provincial Youth Tournament

26th Sep, 2021.
LAHORE: The selection committee of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) conducted trials of provincial Under-17 football team at the Punjab Stadium, on Saturday.

The selected team will participate in Inter-Provincial Football Youth Tournament, scheduled to be organised in Gilgit-Baltistan in the middle of next month.

SBP Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited Punjab Stadium to witness the trials. He said the SBP was providing sufficient opportunities to players of all games. “The SBP selection committee has been directed to select Punjab Under-17 football team purely on merit,” he said adding that around 40 players would be selected for the training camp where expert coaches would impart training to the probables.

SBP’s 10-member selection committee, headed by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, conducted trials of around 300 young players from all divisions of the province in groups.

Other members of the selection committee are: Divisional Sports Officer Sahiwal Faisal Ameer Khan, Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Maqsood ul Hasan, Tariq Maqsood Wattoo, Provincial Football Coach Nasir Mahmood Wahid, Administrator National Hockey Stadium Nasir Malik, football coach Nasir Hussain Shah, Divisional Football Coach Shahzad Asghar, PFF Coach Mohammad Idrees and PSO to Punjab Sports Minister Nadeem Sarwar.

