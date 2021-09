Tripartite cooperation conducive to CPEC uplift: diplomat

BEIJING: As China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered the second phase, the new energy cooperation between Pakistan, Asean countries and China will still play an important role under the frame, said Badar uz Zaman, commercial counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

At the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and Pakistan and Bilateral Trade and Investment Forum, a sub-activity of the expo, representatives of the Chinese energy enterprises shared their successful experience of participating in CPEC.

Ren Hongbin, vice minister of commerce of China said: “China hopes that Pakistan will make good use of CAEXPO and other platforms to promote sustained growth of bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in sustainable development.”

Pakistan is also focusing on the products and industries related to new energy, including solar, hydro, and wind, he said, adding: “We are already working on some industrial products, special economic zones and other projects regarding sustainable development. Therefore, the second phase of CPEC is a new stage in which we are focusing more on the environment and socio-ecology.”

To ensure the sustainable development of CPEC and renewable energy growth under the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan and China have taken numerous measures to ensure the projects go ahead.

Ning Jizhe, director of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, also said during the expo that strengthening international cooperation on environmental protection and jointly tackling climate change will be an important precondition for the economic recovery and production capacity recovery in the post-Covid-19 era.

Badar said: “We are complying with all the requirements, all the quality, and all the quarantine and systematic requirements of CDC. Thanks to the unremitting efforts of the builders from our two countries, the bilateral trade has been increasing, renewable energy projects have been signed and operated normally, and our productive capacity has been developed to cope with the worldwide public crisis.”

He also agreed that the tripartite cooperation between Pakistan, China and Asean countries is conducive to sustainable development of CPEC, adding that China has signed free trade agreements (FTA) with both Asean and Pakistan.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) also provides favourable conditions for the three sides to reach a consensus on low-carbon transformation and renewable energy development.

During the expo, China has also shown its consistent positive attitude towards developing clean energy and realising sustainable development.

Zhang Jianhua, chairman of China’s National Energy Administration, said: “At present, China’s new energy installed capacity accounts for one-third of the world’s total. China has built the largest power network in the world with the strongest transmission capacity, the highest operational voltage level, the most new-energy interconnection and the best safe operation record.”

China has endeavoured to work together with the BRI countries to push forward the power sector green and low-carbon transition and realise high-quality development, striving for mutual benefit through cooperation based on trust. China will also actively contribute her wisdom and strength to the sustainable development of the BRI countries society and economy.