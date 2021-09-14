Two African servals make their way out of an Alabama pet shop

Two African servals escape from an Alabama pet shop

A pair of exotic African servals have escaped from the barn where they were being held in Alabama.

Lacey Harring, the owner of 256 Exotics, stated on Facebook that two servals (African cats that resemble miniature leopards) escaped from her Huntsville barn on Sunday night.

According to Harring, the felines fled by excavating a tunnel beneath one of the walls.

Anyone who sees the animals is advised to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or local animal control officers.

A representative for the Huntsville Police Department said officers were unaware of the escape but asked locals to exercise care if they see the animals.

The representative told the media, “We would advise citizens to be aware of surroundings, use caution and report any sightings.”

Alabama is one of 18 states that allow private citizens to possess servals without obtaining a permit.

Earlier, California county’s residents reported many sightings of an odd runaway animal in the area: an African serval.

Kristi Clark of Olivenhain said she initially had no idea what the bizarre critter she saw in her backyard last week was.

Clark told KFMB-TV, “I mean your first instinct is, is that a leopard? Did the zoo lose an animal or Wild Animal Park or something?”