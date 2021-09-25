UAE allocates $17.6 billion to Emirati housing programme in Dubai

RIYADH: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the allocation of 65 billion dirhams ($17.6 billion) to a housing programme for Emirati citizens in Dubai, to be spent over the next two decades, Arab News quoted a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the prime minister of the UAE, issued directives to quadruple the number of Emiratis benefiting from the housing programme from the next year, and to increase the land plots allocated to Emirati housing projects in Dubai to 1.7 billion square-feet.

“We are working to develop a comprehensive plan for ensuring our citizens have access to high quality housing over the next 20 years,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai.

“Dubai’s urban development plans are subject to constant review and our housing policy will continue to evolve according to the requirements of our citizens.”

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan sets out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city, and focuses on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life in line with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years.