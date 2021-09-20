UAE economy minister to visit Britain seeking trade deal
DUBAI: The UAE’s economy minister will lead a high-level delegation to Britain this week, Arab News quoted the ministry, as saying, The Gulf state seeks to deepen trade ties, it added.
Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and the delegation will meet British ministers, officials and representatives from the private sector to discuss recently announced UAE economic policies.
One of those policies includes the UAE seeking to seal what it calls a comprehensive economic agreement covering trade and foreign investment with Britain and seven other countries.
The delegation would also discuss ways to develop economic ties and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, healthcare and energy, among other sectors, the ministry said.
The UAE last week announced it had expanded an investment partnership with the British government, committing £10 billion ($13.7 billion) to invest in the UK over five years.
The UAE delegation will also include local government, investment company and private sector representatives, the ministry said.
Britain is the UAE’s third largest non-oil trade partner in Europe, with trade between the two countries worth almost $8.1 billion in 2020, it said.
