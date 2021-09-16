UK govt to announce Pakistan’s status on red travel list

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 06:29 pm
The UK government will declare the final verdict regarding Pakistan’s red travel list status today.

Data expert Tim White forecast that the probabilities of Pakistan and Turkey’s presence being removed from the UK red list are still halfway.

There are no statistics accessible to specify that Pakistan will be detached from the red list, White said.

Whereas, the analyst added that Pakistan can be added to the amber list to reunify separated families.

The expert added that the corona positive rate among the travelers coming from Pakistan is 3.2% and despite a reduction in the number of cases in Pakistan, the corona case rate is more than 5%.

White said: “The rate of genomic continuity in Pakistan is also low.”

“Pakistan is not even among the 50 countries that have submitted monthly genomic reports,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that genomic sequencing is the conclusive technique for classifying variants of coronavirus.

Whereas, it is the only way to determine the new variants when they appear.

The UK added Pakistan on its red list, as it nosedived to meet the necessities on genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk, and variants of concern.

 

