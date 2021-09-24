UK govt urges ECB to to go ahead with the Pak tour as planned

UK govt urges ECB to go ahead with the Pak tour as planned
The United Kingdom (UK) government officials urged England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to go ahead with the Pakistan tour as planned, according to reports by The Times.
According to a published report, the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, is also angry with the ECB’s decision to abandon the Pakistan tour. The ministers believe that the decision has damaged the relations between the two countries.
“There were consultations between the ECB and officials from No 10, the Foreign Office and the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport before announcing the cancellation of the tour in which the governing body was urged to go ahead as planned,” The Times reported.
“The subsequent decision to ignore those pleas and cancel the tour on the grounds of the physical and mental wellbeing of the players has enraged ministers. They believe it has damaged the work being done to improve relations between the UK and Pakistan at a time when they are particularly important,” it added.
“But it is understood this option was not explored,” the report said.
The report also mentioned that the ECB took the decision that the short tour to Pakistan “was not the battle it wanted to have with the players’ representatives.”
“In calling off the tour to Pakistan, the ECB can turn its attention to making sure that the Ashes takes place as planned,” the report stated.
