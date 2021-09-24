UK govt urges ECB to go ahead with the Pak tour as planned

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 11:06 am
UK govt urges ECB to to go ahead with the Pak tour as planned

The United Kingdom (UK) government officials urged England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to go ahead with the Pakistan tour as planned, according to reports by The Times.

According to a published report, the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, is also angry with the ECB’s decision to abandon the Pakistan tour. The ministers believe that the decision has damaged the relations between the two countries.

“There were consultations between the ECB and officials from No 10, the Foreign Office and the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport before announcing the cancellation of the tour in which the governing body was urged to go ahead as planned,” The Times reported.

“The subsequent decision to ignore those pleas and cancel the tour on the grounds of the physical and mental wellbeing of the players has enraged ministers. They believe it has damaged the work being done to improve relations between the UK and Pakistan at a time when they are particularly important,” it added.

PM Johnson is said to be “angry” over the ECB’s decision to cancel the men’s and women’s white-ball tours to Pakistan next month, according to the report, which claims that the prime minister and senior ministers in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office believe the decision has harmed relations between the UK and the Pakistan government.
The Times report also suggested that the ECB was eager to find a way for the tour to go forward, but the visit was ultimately halted by an intervention from the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), a unit within the players’ union that represents England’s centrally contracted players.
The fact that TEPP only represents contracted players was again noted, which would have allowed the ECB to consider taking a team of county cricketers.

“But it is understood this option was not explored,” the report said.

The report also mentioned that the ECB took the decision that the short tour to Pakistan “was not the battle it wanted to have with the players’ representatives.”

“In calling off the tour to Pakistan, the ECB can turn its attention to making sure that the Ashes takes place as planned,” the report stated.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
National T20 Cup 2021: Sindh vs Southern Punjab Live Score - Match 3

National T20 Cup 2021 Live Score: Today Sindh will face Southern Punjab...
11 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win the match against Central Punjab

National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 36 runs against Central Punjab...
15 hours ago
National T20 Cup Live: Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup Live: Live streaming of the second match of National...
15 hours ago
National T20 2021: Central Punjab wins the toss and elects to field first

National T20 2021: Central Punjab won the toss and elected to field...
16 hours ago
National T20 Cup 2021: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Live Score - Match 2

National T20 Cup 2021 Live Score: Today Central Punjab will face Khyber...
16 hours ago
National T20 2021: Northern wins the match by 6 wickets against Balochistan

National T20 2021: Northern won the match by 6 wickets (with 18...