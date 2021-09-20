Umar Gul raises question over professionalism in PCB

20th Sep, 2021. 01:10 pm
Former fast bowler Umar Gul said that he was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the position of assistant coach of the Balochistan team. However, later on, the board charged the decision without his informing him.

On his Twitter handle, Umar questioned the professionalism of the board as he cancelled his other commitments after he got assurance from the board to take up a coaching role for the Balochistan team.

“I’m disheartened to see professionalism is often missing at the PCB. Having gone through the process & assured by Grant Bradburn that I have been recommended for Assistant Coach of Baluchistan. And without any information I get to know Raj Hans has been preferred?” he wrote.

“I waited for a week and canceled my other commitments so I could get with the Balochistan team, got no response from the PCB! Totally unethical by an organization! I don’t know if things will ever change,” Umar added and also tagged PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

Umar Gul represented the Balochistan team in his career’s last domestic season. he took retirement from domestic cricket last year.

