Unisame demands extension in returns filing date

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the attention of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar to take up the genuine demand of the SMEs for extension in the income tax returns filing date, a statement said.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver said that as the chairman of Smeda it is incumbent upon the industries minister to advocate for the SMEs with the Finance Ministry and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date on valid grounds.

Thaver said that the pandemic has not only affected the applicants but income tax practitioners and their staff members and has disabled some of them from attending office.

Besides, the FBR server has glitches and is unable to take the load and is slow and inefficient, he said.

The Unisame Council members also pleaded that the FBR should not make it a matter of ego and understand that the last couple of months the sector was faced with hardships due to partial attendance and then holidays due to Eid and then Muharram and yesterday was Chehlum.

The most difficult situation is of Covid, which is the biggest hindrance to smooth working.

They also reminded the minister that the sector is under heavy stress due to the depreciation of the rupee, high inflation, decrease in business and increase in freight, which has broken their backs.

The sector deserves sympathy and support and not inflexible deadlines, it said.

The council has appealed to Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtyar to stand up for the SME sector, which comes under him and facilitate them to make life easy for them.

Thaver said he also requested Hashim Raza, CEO of Smeda, to speak to its chairman to do the needful and grant relief to the disturbed sector.