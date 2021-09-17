Unisame welcomes National Food Security Management Committee Ordinance

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has welcomed the notification of formation of the National Food Security Management Committee (NFSMC) Ordinance to set up a food committee, a statement said on Friday.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver also lauded the decision to have high profile members such as the prime minister, provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries in the committee.

The prime minister will be the chairman of the committee and would give it his best attention. NFSMC would meet at least twice a year with the option that the premier can convene it any time.

The food items, which come under the ambit of the committee are rice, wheat and wheat flour, lentils, onion, tomato, potato, sugar, cooking oil, banana, beef, chicken, mutton and garlic.

The main purpose to set up this committee is to establish a centralised database to collect information related to essential food commodities.

Thaver said that it is suggested that the prime minister should also set up subcommittees for each segment, comprising experts in that particular item to assist the NFSMC because the principal committee members may be experts in one or two items but cannot claim expertise in all the items.

Secondly, it is requested to also include pulses, tea, milk and other items, which are consumed in every household.

Thaver said the Unisame council had proposed the formation of Crops and Commodities Board with a broader scope but for reasons best known to the policymakers they decided to form the NFSMC and the council assured them of all-out cooperation.

Finally, the Unisame Council invited the attention of the prime minister towards high inflation, which is making the life of the common man miserable.

Unless inflation is addressed, no amount of committees would be able to benefit the masses. Inflation can be the reason for the biggest insecurity, as food items have become unaffordable.