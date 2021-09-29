US warned against violating airspace, Taliban

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has cautioned the United States against irreverent airspace of the country, saying the US drone flights could lead to “negative consequences.”

The new afghan government also stated that the US drone flights over Afghanistan disrupted the February 2020 Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban.

However, the United States withdrawn its forces from Afghanistan but its drone operation endures though no drone attack has been reported after August 29, when ten members of a family were killed in Kabul.

The Taliban delivered a statement saying countries relished independence over their land and airspace and the Taliban being “the sole legal entity of Afghanistan” were the defender of Afghanistan’s land and airspace.

“We recently saw Unites states violating all international rights, law and United States’ commitments to the Islamic Emirate in Doha, Qatar, as Afghanistan’s sacred airspace is being invaded by US drones,” the statement said.

“These violations must be rectified and prevented. We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments and considering mutual respect and commitments, in order to prevent any negative consequences,” the statement added.