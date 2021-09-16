Ushna Shah gives an adorable moment on her pet’s birthday, watch video
Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in films and on television. She was born on 12th February 1990. She started working in the industry in 2013. She comes from an artistic family, but the recognization and love she has garnered are all her own.
She began her career with supporting roles in serials like Bashar Momin in 2014, Duaa (2015), and Alif Allah Aur Insaan (2017). She also starred in the first online Pakistani comedy film Oye Kuch Kar Guzar by D-juice Pakistan. She also appeared as a guest in the film Punjab Nahi Jaungi.
Ushna is a sweet and humble person by nature. Recently she celebrates her pet’s birthday. In the video, she gives an adorable moment with her pet by giving a birthday cake to her pet dog.
Have a look!
Ushna Shah celebrates her pet's birthday and isn't this just a paw-dorable video 🐶😍 #UshnaShah pic.twitter.com/0qDMN4fbRo
— Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) September 16, 2021
