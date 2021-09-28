Usman Mirza pleads not guilty in couple sexual harassment case

A local court in Islamabad has indicted seven accused, including Usman Mirza, the main accused in a case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple in Sector E-11.

Additional Sessions Judge of the District and Sessions Court, Ata Rabbani, indicted him. The accused have pleaded not guilty. During the hearing, the charge sheet was read out to the accused.

Besides the main accused Usman Mirza, co-accused Ata-ur-Rehman, Idris Qayyum Butt, Rehan, Umar Bilal Marwat, Mohib Bangash and Farhan Shaheen have also been charged.

Following the indictment, a formal trial against the accused has begun. The court provided copies of the indictment to the accused.

The court issued notices to witnesses to record their statements. Further hearing of the case has been adjourned till October 12.

A challan filed by the police in the local court on Saturday said that the accused Usman Mirza, with the help of his accomplices, not only stripped the couple naked at gunpoint but also tortured them.

The police challan also said that the accused also made a video of the couple naked, which was later uploaded on social media.

The court had fixed September 28 for the indictment of the accused after the police filed a challan in the court.

Earlier, Islamabad police directed an identification parade of three suspects who had performed in the video of the couple who was tortured and extorted by the Usman Mirza gang members.

Police held the identification parade of three suspects including two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.

According to the sources, the affected couple was called to Adiala Jail to recognize the suspects.

Sources added that the report concerning the identification parade of the suspects was made part of the case challan.