Usman Mukhtar and his wife gush fans with their adorable social media banter

Usman Mukhtar is a Pakistani actor, director, and cinematographer who was born on 27 July 1985. He began his career as a filmmaker in 2006 and as a theatre actor in 2007.

He directed music videos and short films and performed in numerous plays. After that, he had a role in the 2018 film Parchi, for which he also served as a cinematographer.

Fans are gushing over Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira’s cute social media banter. Usman, who is currently live in Karachi for his work, shared a photo of his visit on Instagram.

“When you’re sleeping and suddenly smell Biryani,” he captioned alongside his photo.

Amongst the first ones to comment was also wife Zunaira, who asked the actor to come home soon.

“Hi. Yaar, what’s so great in khi? Come back already. Thanks,” wrote Zunaira to which Usman responded, “@zunaira.inam miss you too!”

Zunaira then chimed in, “@mukhtarhoonmein miss you tou mainay bola nahin. Foran free.. (I never said I miss you)” leaving netizens in splits.