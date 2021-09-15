Vaccine mandate for French healthcare workers takes effect

The French government experiences a standoff with tens of thousands of healthcare workers over a new rule that requires them to get the Covid-19 vaccine or face being fired.

Starting on Wednesday, medical workers, ambulance drivers, retirement home personnel, private doctors, firefighters, and people caring for the elderly or infirm in their homes — a total of 2.7 million people — must be able to show they’ve had at least one vaccine shot.

The deadline was imposed by President Emmanuel Macron two months ago, but tens of thousands of healthcare workers have yet to be vaccinated.

French protests against Covid-19 health pass

According to official data, more than 120,000 French protesters gathered across France on Saturday to protest the coronavirus health passes, which they claim discriminate against the unvaccinated.

To visit cafés, restaurants, and many other public places, people need a health pass or a recent negative Covid test.

According to the interior ministry, 121,000 people demonstrated in France, with 19,000 of them in Paris, where police arrested 85 people after conflicts occurred. During the protests, three police officers were slightly hurt, according to the ministry.

This was the ninth weekend of protests, however numbers were down on previous marches, according to the official count. Officials believe that 140,000 people protested across France last weekend, and that 237,000 people protested in early August.