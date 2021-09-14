Vernon Philander: ‘Excited to work with skilful young Pakistan cricketers’

Former South African cricketer, Vernon Philander expressed his feeling after being appointed as a Pakistan bowling coach for the T20 World Cup.

Vernon will join former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden in a revamped Pakistan coaching set-up after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Vernon said that he couldn’t say no after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja offered him for the coaching.

Vernon Philander said, “Ramiz obviously called me up and asked if I was interested in joining the Pakistan team. It is a huge opportunity which I couldn’t turn down. It’s also really exciting to work with a group of skilful youngsters,”

“Mohammad Hasnain is a really talented young bowler, and of course, there’s the big guy Shaheen Shah Afridi. I saw quite a bit of them during the recent series against South Africa and I am really excited to be working with them.”

Vernon is keen to transfer his experience which will allow Pakistan cricketers to play attacking cricket.

Vernon said, “It’s international cricket. There is always pressure, no matter which team you are a part of,”

“I would like to think that I can add value in terms of bringing some form of consistency to this young attack. They are an exciting group and they also want to head in a direction where they play an attacking brand of cricket which is exciting to be a part of,”