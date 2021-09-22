Vernon Philander will reach Lahore in October’s first week

Suhaib Ahmed

22nd Sep, 2021. 09:18 pm
Vernon Philander will reach Lahore in October’s first week

Pakistan’s consultant coach, Vernon Philander will reach Lahore in the first week of October to participate in the National T20 Cup.

Vernon Philander will meet and work with the members of the Pakistan cricket team during the second leg of the National T20 Cup, scheduled at Gaddafi stadium from 6th to 13th October.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer, Matthew Hayden will join the squad in Dubai before the T20 World Cup, as he is currently the part of Indian Premier League (IPL) as a commentator.

Matthew Hayden will complete his duties and join the bio-secure bubble of the T20 World Cup

It must be noted that Vernon and Matthew have been appointed as consultant coaches of Pakistan for the T20 world cup, starting from 17th October.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on 24th October in Dubai.

