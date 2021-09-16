Virat Kohli will resign from T20 captaincy after World Cup

Virat Kohli to resign from T20 captaincy after World Cup

India skipper, Virat Kohli will leave the captaincy of the Indian T20 after World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman but will continue to lead the Test and ODI.

Virat tweeted, “…considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,”

“I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman going forward.”

He said that he consulted, among others, Rohit before taking the decision.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said earlier this week that Virat will continue the captaincy of all three formats after rumours spread that Virat could be replaced as skipper for limited-overs games.

He received a vote of confidence from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Jay said, “There is no such proposal (to replace Virat) and the team is led by Virat and we are backing him,”

“We are sensitive to the fact that such a proposal is not in the interest of the Indian team when it will take part in a World Cup,”

India has not lost a T20 series under Virat, but they have failed to win either Champions Trophy, World Cup or T20 World Cup since he became a white-ball captain in 2017.