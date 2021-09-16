Virat Kohli to resign from T20 captaincy after World Cup

Suhaib Ahmed

16th Sep, 2021. 06:47 pm
Virat Kohli will resign from T20 captaincy after World Cup

India skipper, Virat Kohli will leave the captaincy of the Indian T20 after World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman but will continue to lead the Test and ODI.

Virat tweeted, “…considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,”

“I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman going forward.”

He said that he consulted, among others, Rohit before taking the decision.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said earlier this week that Virat will continue the captaincy of all three formats after rumours spread that Virat could be replaced as skipper for limited-overs games.

He received a vote of confidence from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Jay said, “There is no such proposal (to replace Virat) and the team is led by Virat and we are backing him,”

“We are sensitive to the fact that such a proposal is not in the interest of the Indian team when it will take part in a World Cup,”

India has not lost a T20 series under Virat, but they have failed to win either Champions Trophy, World Cup or T20 World Cup since he became a white-ball captain in 2017.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Waqar Younis names Wasim Akram for Pakistan’s head coach

Pakistan’s former bowling coach, Waqar Younis believes that former pacer, Wasim Akram...
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Ghulam Fatima delivers Shane Warne's iconic delivery

Pakistan's spinner, Ghulam Fatima successfully managed to recreate the iconic delivery of...
3 hours ago
Ramiz Raja is bringing a post of ‘Director Cricket’ in PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja is interested in bringing a...
4 hours ago
India’s ODI tour of New Zealand suspended

India’s tour of New Zealand later this year has been suspended until...
5 hours ago
Tom Latham: ‘Excited to be here in Pakistan and see enthusiastic crowd’

New Zealand skipper, Tom Latham is excited to see the Pakistani crowd...
5 hours ago
Babar Azam: ‘Misbah and Waqar's resignation has put more responsibility on me’

Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam said that Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis exit has...