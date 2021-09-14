Vladimir Putin calls Pm Imran khan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that close direction and discussions between Pakistan and Russia on the developing situation in Afghanistan were of vital prominence.

The two leaders relieved views on the latest progress of Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and association in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Prime Minister underlined the prominence of peace and stability in Afghanistan for district security and affluence.

He highlighted the crucial necessity for the establishment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and the domineering of preventing an economic crisis.

Whereas, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for the international community to remain affianced in Afghanistan.

He strained that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this critical stage.

The Prime Minister underlined the increasing assistance across a range of sectors and reiterated Pakistan’s assurance to further elevate the complete relationship.

He underscored that consolidation trade and investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The Prime Minister also repeated the government’s resolution for an early understanding of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

He restated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. President Putin rehabilitated his invite to Prime Minister Imran Khan to commence a visit to Russia.

Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on a rising course pushed by congregating views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation established by recent high-level interactions.

The two leaders decided to stay in close contact.